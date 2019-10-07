Playing Telugu conservative girl was all fun: Megha

By | Published: 8:08 pm 8:10 pm

After playing the role of journalist in the sci-crime thriller Marshal, Megha Choudhary has come before audience as a Telugu conservative girl in the recently-released movie Oorantha Anukuntunaru.

“I played the character named Gouri, who is a girl-next-door in the movie. Every girl can relate to my character. The movie depicts family values and tradition in a conservative household. Gouri is very grounded and rooted and attached to her family culture. At the same time, she is the girl who stands up for herself and likes to be be independent,” says Megha who is a native of Kolkata.

Megha was raised in the land of Rasagollas, before her family shifted to Mumbai. “I started my career when I was 16. The first job came as an assistant director for Bollywood movie Hasina Parker starring Shraddha Kapoor. Later, I was the casting assistant for MS Dhoni biopic. Hope, I make a name for myself on Telugu silver screen as an actor,” she adds.

Speaking about her experience with the movie unit, Megha says, “I felt there is more screen presence in the movie when I heard the script. So, I have been given equal importance along with the male lead star. The movie tells two parallel love stories. I have immense respect for my co-star Nawin Vijay Krishna who started as a video editor and later forayed into the acting craft. Nawin has been very supportive. He works with composure, no matter what, and lends a helping hand to anyone who requires help.”

“It was a great experience working with the entire cast and crew of the movie,” she adds.

“Every character in the movie has its own significance. It was amazing working with senior actors like Jayasudha, Rao Ramesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao and the lead actor Srinivas Avasarala,” says Megha who made her screen debut with the Bengali film Amar Prem in 2016.

