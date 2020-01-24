Plea against CAA protest at Charminar

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dealt with a writ plea filed by T Uma Mahendra of Hyderabad urging the court to direct the government and police to not to grant permission to any unauthorised advertising and marketing of protests and demonstrations against the CAA and National Register of Citizens to be held on the midnight of January 25 at Charminar by the United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The petitioner voiced concerns over law and order problem of granting of permission at a sensitive place like Charminar. He complained that though the permission for protest was sought by the UMAC, the same is being backed by AIMIM. At the request of Special Government Pleader Sharath to seek instructions on the issue from police, the judge adjourned the case to Friday.

