Plea against diverting forest land in Bhupalpally

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, issued notice to the government in a public interest litigation, which complained of inaction on part of the government in stopping the illegal alienation of hillock/forest land to an extent of 250 acres in Ghanpur Mulugu Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupallapally district to various organisations of the State government. Petitioner V Ganga Prasad contended that the alienation could lead to deforestation under the guise of developmental activities. The panel while ordering notice to the private respondents directed special GP to file counter within four weeks.

Basti Dawakhana case

In another case, Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court refused to interdict the conversion of the first floor of the Community Hall at Dilsukhnagar into a Basti Dawakhana. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the New Dilsukhnagar Welfare Society questioning the conversion of the community hall and recreation centre into Basti Dawakhana. Sampath Prabhakar, counsel for the GHMC, pointed out that Basti hospital has already been established and a Covid centre is operating now and it is not in the fitness of things to interfere at this stage. The judge directed the authorities to file a counter but refused to interfere with the operation of the centre at the present stage.

