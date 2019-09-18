Plea against GHMC for deleting name

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dealt with a writ plea filed by Nasreen Tabassum against the GHMC and Mohammed Faizuddin. The petitioner questioned the action of the civic body in mutating the name of Mohammed Faizuddin in the municipal records by deleting the name of Jayabunnisa, mother-in-law of the petitioner.

Petitioner’s counsel Deepak Misra submitted that the mutation was done by the authorities without following any procedure. He further submitted that Jayabunnisa was the rightful inheritor of her father-in-law’s property as her husband had expired. When the judge sought to know if a daughter-in-law could inherit property under Muslim law, Misra clarified that she was legally eligible to inherit the property. The judge ordered notice to Faizuddin and directed the GHMC to file its counter.

Misuse of habeas corpus irks bench



A two-judge bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Vaspari Mallaiah for abusing the process of law. Vaspari Mallaiah filed a habeas corpus case to rescue and produce a woman in the court from the illegal confinement of her guardians. The woman stated before the bench that the petitioner had been harassing her for a long time. She complained that she vacated her hostel and joined her guardians’ home because of the petitioner. The bench expressed its dissatisfaction for misusing the writ jurisdiction and stated that the trend of misusing habeas corpus writs should be stopped and disposed of the case.

Inaccessible GOs



The same bench dealt with a public interest litigation challenging the non-availability of government orders to the public. Perala Shekar filed the writ plea against the Chief Secretary. The petitioner submitted that overall, there were 1.07 lakh government orders of which, 42,000 orders were not accessible to the public. The bench issued notice to the Chief Secretary and adjourned the case by four weeks.

