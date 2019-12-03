Plea challenging APAT order dismissed

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: A two-Judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday dismissed a writ plea filed by Principal Secretary, Home Department. Police authorities had challenged the April 2012 order of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT). They argued that they had removed from service Munu Swamy, a police constable, on the allegation that he assisted another constable in an offence of rape. The April 2012 order of APAT has set aside the removal order stating that there was no evidence against Munu Swamy. After hearing Special Government Pleader Sharath, the bench dismissed it on the grounds that there was no substance in the case.

Notice to officials



The same bench issued notice to the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Principal Secretary, Public Health and GHMC Commissioner. Kongara Saida Rao of Hyderabad filed a public interest litigation case against the authorities in not taking action against private entities Ramky Enviro and KKR group. The petitioner said these entities had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the State government in 2004-05 to generate power from the garbage collected from twin cities. He further voiced concern about the non-implementation of the MoU by the entities and the lenient attitude of authorities towards them. The bench issued notice and adjourned the case by four weeks.

