Plea for martyred jawan’s compensation

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday entertained a writ plea filed challenging the non-payment of promised compensation and ex gratia to the family of Lance Naik Mohd Feroz Khan who was martyred during the Pakistani firing from across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir in 2013. He was also conferred the Sena Medal posthumously by the Central Government. In addition to that, a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh was announced by the government of Telangana which is yet to see the light of the day. Petitioner Pavan Kasturi contended that the Pay and Accounts Department rejected the recommendation of the Hyderabad District Collector in January on the ground that the budgetary allocation was not made for the said amount. He also contended that the family of the martyr was facing severe financial problems. The petitioner contended that the State government has shown a very casual approach towards the entire issue. A panel comprising, Chief Justice Raghavender Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, asked the Advocate General to file its counter by August 10.

Demand to protect vanishing lakes

The said panel also heard yet another PIL filed by Dr Lubna Sarwath championing the cause of depleting lakes in the State and city. The petitioner alleged encroachments on Palle Cheruvu at Bandlaguda of Rajendranagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district by dumping construction material. She contended that the water bodies in Hyderabad were deliberately made to vanish and that if rainwater in the city is harvested in these huge water bodies, it would suffice the needs of our city. She also said the government was drawing water from 300 km away and it was better to harvest rainwater in our huge water reservoirs and water bodies. She further urged the court to issue necessary directions to officials to protect the cheruvu from encroachers by evicting plotting constructions and prohibit dumping, notify the full tank level boundary and buffer zone boundary and fence the lake. The court directed the Advocate General and the HMDA Standing Counsel to furnish a list of encroachments on government lands and lakes by August 19 and posted the matter, along with other petitions relating to lake encroachments in the city.

Separate fund for disabled

The panel asked the State government as to why it was difficult to create a separate fund for the people with disability during the Covid crisis as per Government of India guidelines. It asked this question to the Advocate General and the Special Secretary to Women and Child Welfare who were present during the hearing of a PIL filed by SH Ganesh Karnati questioning the inaction of the authorities in implementing the GoI’s Comprehensive Disability Inclusive Guidelines issued in March 2020. The panel was also curious to know as to how many disabled children are suffering from the pandemic. It asked the government to submit by August 6 a district-wise detailed report on the number of people with disabilities and whether the pandemic is spreading among them.

Action sought against spurious seed firms

The panel directed the Telangana government to file a counter and a detailed report as to what action was being taken on errant companies which supplied spurious chilli seeds to farmers. Cherukuri Satish Kumar had filed a PIL demanding action against such dealers and distributors. The petitioner urged compensation for the affected farmers and also cancelling the licences of these companies. The matter will be heard on August 6. When the government pleader informed the court that certain licences were cancelled, the panel wondered if after such cancellation, the persons could still continue to sell spurious seed.

Wakf Board asked to report on graveyards

The panel voiced surprise at the stance of the State Wakf Board that there was no protocol for burying of dead persons brought without the kith of the deceased. It called for an explanation from the Wakf Board and directed to submit a complete report as to the number of graveyards in Hyderabad, along with their extents and the action taken against encroachments and Muthavallis, by August 18. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Mohd Ilyas challenging the non-framing of rules by the State authorities as well as the Wakf Board to preserve, maintain and protect Muslim graveyards in Telangana and not taking any steps to protect the said lands allotted for these graveyards from encroachments. It also dealt with another PIL challenging the inaction of the authorities in taking steps against Muthavallis of kabristaans and high-handed denial for burials.

Come clear on maize corn imports, Centre told

The panel also told the Central government not to play raag Yaman and Khambhoj at the same time. The Chief Justice was making a reference to the shifting stances of the government on import of maize corn. The panel was hearing a batch of pleas filed by local growers and importers, each claiming right to their respective stances. Senior Counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the importers, pointed out that the government was privy to international agreements and, therefore, the tariff required importing free maize corn. Senior Counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the local growers, pointed out that independent of the stance on import duty, it was a clear policy of the GoI that only ‘manufacturers for self-use could import maize’ and by violating the stated condition there was a glut in the market. Dominque Fernandez and Avinash Desai, appearing for other local growers, also pointed out that there was no change in the said policy and the government was only winking at the illegal import. The panel faulted the Union government for its ‘double speak’ and asked it to come clear at the next hearing on August 11.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .