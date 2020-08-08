Plea for surveillance over Ammonnium Nitrate at Vizag port

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of Beirut blast, former Energy Secretary and social activist Dr. EAS Sarma has urged the Central Government to exercise close surveillance over Ammonium Nitrate operations at Visakhapatnam port.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, he said that almost all Ammonium Nitrate imports are taking place these days through the Visakhapatnam Port.

“The annual quantum of the imports hovers around 2,70,000 tonnes. There are godowns to store the transit stocks of the chemical with a total capacity of 30,000 tonnes. As on date, there is a stock of 19,000 tonnes lying at Vizag. On the average, each godown perhaps stores 5,000 tonnes, compared to 2,700 tonnes that caused the Beirut explosion,” he pointed out.

Noting that most of the storage at Visakhapatnam is located close to the Visakhapatnam Port, the Airport, HPCL refinery and several thickly populated residential colonies all around. Dr. Sarma observed that If a mishap occurs, it could be as bad or even worse as the one that rocked Beirut. It was therefore imperative that the Chief Controller of Explosives functioning under the Ministry of Commerce exercised close surveillance over the Ammonium Nitrate operations at the port, its movement to the warehouses, its storage and its onward transit to the retail outlets in Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Odisha etc.

While the fertiliser industry is the main user of this chemical, it is also used as an explosive in mining and quarrying. Many quarries were running unauthorisedly and if even one kilogram of the chemical got into the possession of anti-social persons, it could pose a serious threat to internal security, he feared.

Dr. Sarma suggested periodical and surprise inspections of all warehouses and retail outlets storing Ammonium Nitrate throughout the country and officers who had not complied with the inspection schedules should be called upon to explain their lapse.

“Stock variations of even 1 kg can pose a potential threat to human lives and the internal security. The Rules should be tightened to take this into account so that those found non-compliant with it can be proceeded against. Also, end-use of Ammonium Nitrate should be subject to close scrutiny. Illegal quarrying should be stopped immediately. I

f anyone is found to have violated Rule 22(9) [GPS requirement], action should be taken against that person/ agency. And there should be a detailed evaluation of the genuine demand for Ammonium Nitrate and its import,” he stated and felt there was perhaps the need for restraint in the use of the chemical.

