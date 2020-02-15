Plea in Telangana HC seeking permission to hold anti-CAA protest

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday directed Syed Hamed Hussain Shuttary, Vice-President of All India Majlis Inquilab E Millat, to make a fresh application for holding hunger strike in protest against the CAA.

The judge made it clear that the authorities will positively consider the said application provided the protest is from dawn to dusk and the police are free to impose the regular conditions. Hussain Shuttary had urged the court to declare the action of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner in repeatedly denying permission for the two-day protest at Moghalpura as illegal, arbitrary and violative of the Fundamental Rights.

The petitioner sought directions to the authorities to grant permission to an application made earlier in the month. However, as the police insisted for a one-day protest instead of two days, the judge directed the petitioner to make a fresh application seeking permission for one day.

Measures to tackle coronavirus

A two-judge division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, directed the Chief Secretary, Telangana, to file a detailed report on the preparedness to deal with coronavirus.

The bench enquired about the preventive measures and medical facilities available to handle the outbreak of the virus. It was dealing with a public interest litigation pertaining to providing adequate medical facilities in government hospitals to treat diseases like swine flu, malaria, dengue, especially in the twin cities.

The plea raised concerns about patients being forced to get admitted in private hospitals, which were collecting huge amounts from poor people. Earlier, the bench directed constitution of a committee to deal with the menace of swine flu and dengue.

On Friday, the bench perusing the affidavit filed by the technical committee on swine flu and dengue expressed its dissatisfaction and directed the authorities to file a detailed report. It adjourned the case to February 28 for further hearing.

Contempt case against tahsildar

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao held Radha Bai, tahsildar, Darur mandal of Vikarabad district, in a contempt case. The judge directed the tahsildar to pay Rs 20,000 to the petitioner. P Laxminarayan Reddy had filed the contempt case.

Earlier, the court had directed the tahsildar to hand over vacant possession of 4 acres of assigned land in Kummarpally village of Dharur mandal to the petitioner. The petitioner complained that the official failed to hand over the said land. The judge allowed the contempt case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter