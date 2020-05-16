Plea on medical PG fee hike: Telangana HC adjourns hearing

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hearing of a writ plea of over 100 doctors on enhancement of fees for PG courses on Friday took a curious turn. The matter stood adjourned. As reported earlier, the Fees Regulatory Commission (TSFRC) was directed to communicate through e-mail a soft copy of its detailed recommendations to the government.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao heading the two-judge panel faulted the TSFRC for not forwarding the papers. Counsel for the commission pleaded that it could not be sent due to the lockdown. Amidst request for adjourning the matter to Monday, the panel stood firm for hearing the matter. It then adjourned the matter to the afternoon session.

However, a memo stated to have been filed by the Chairperson of TSFRC (a retired High Court judge) led to the adjournment of the matter. The memo seemed critical of the manner of the conduct of the case by the bench and sought transfer of the case to another bench.

SSC exam: Hearing on May 19

The matter relating to fixing date for the conduct of the SSC examinations will come for hearing on May 19. Earlier in the day, Advocate General BS Prasad made a mention stating that the government had taken all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus during the course of the conduct of the examinations. He also said that the government was more than willing to implement any further directions or viable suggestions. The panel of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman directed the listing of the case to Tuesday.

Panel enquires about emergency services

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman pointedly asked the government as to why private hospitals were not rendering emergency services. Kishore Kumar, a practising advocate from the city, in a letter addressed to the court brought to its notice about the death of one Jenila and her newborn daughter. Jenila, a pregnant woman from Yapadine village, Gadwal, visited seven hospitals and travelled almost 200 kilometres. She died while undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad, and her baby died in Niloufer Hospital.

Speaking for the bench, Justice Ramachandra Rao enquired as to why the victim had to travel for 15 hours in an ambulance. Advocate General BS Prasad sought time to submit information pertaining to the medical services and compensation. The panel, while reiterating the importance of the government taking care of emergency services, adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .