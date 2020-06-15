Plea on restoring manual evaluation system in OU

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvender Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Monday directed the Osmania University Teachers Association to make a fresh representation to the Osmania University for manual evaluation of PG answer scripts. The panel was dealing with a petition filed by the association, which sought directions to do away with the scheme of onscreen evaluation of paper-based examination for PG examinations and to restore the manual evaluation system. It pointed out that they made a representation to the government in February, but it was not considered. The panel directed a fresh representation be made to the university and directed both OU and the government to consider the same within 3 weeks.

Panel unhappy with cut in pension

The same panel voiced its displeasure at the action of the government in deducting 50% monthly salary and pension from the employees of the State government. It was more emphatic about the deduction of pension as it was the only source of income for many elderly. A batch of PILs was filed by various persons on this. “GO is no farmaan of Moghul Emperor. It has to be backed by law”, the Chief Justice said. He pointed out that the government was neither doing a charity by giving pension nor is pension part of employment contract. “The state cannot defer payment of pension unless it declares a financial emergency,” the panel added. “The only means of livelihood to many elderly living in old-age homes and where would they go in such testing times if they are deprived of the pension. By doing so, their fundamental rights are being infringed,” the Chief Justice said. It directed Advocate General BS Prasad to be prepared for a day-to-day hearing from June 17.

Upkeep of old-age home

The same panel questioned the State Social Welfare Department as to why they were oblivious of their duties to the elderly. The panel was dealing with a letter written to it complaining why no budget was being released by the government for the upkeep of such homes and why the government was not taking it up with private companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. There are about 102 old-age homes in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda apart from other homes throughout Telangana. No proper amenities were being provided to them. Besides, there was no inspection of these homes from the government side, it said. The panel sought a report from the state on whether safety measures were being taken in these homes in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. It directed the state to create helpline/hotline numbers for the elderly and the needy and publish it in electronic and print media. The matter will be heard next week.

Promotion for constables

The panel reserved its verdict on the question of seniority among constables for promotion. The provision was challenged by those initially appointed as police constables armed reserved and were converted after a decade as civil constables. They argued that their seniority be governed by relevant provisions of state and subordinates service rules where ‘in the matter of transfer made on administrative grounds from one unit to another or from one service to another’ seniority must be from the date in the former unit or service. The petitions of 2018 came up for hearing in the virtual court after Sharad Kumar, special government pleader, mentioned that constables were retiring from service and the government was not able to finalise promotions as the basis of seniority was under challenge.

