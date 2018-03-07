Plea to restrict power supply to check groundwater exploitation

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Siddipet: Village Sarpanches of Siddipet Assembly Constituency presented a representation to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday requesting him to restrict power supply to farm sector to 12 hours per day to check exploitation of groundwater.

A delegation of sarpanches said with the onset of summer, many bore-wells were going dry due to over exploitation of ground water. If the power is restricted to only 12 hours to farm sector, exploitation of ground water could be contained to a great extent.

They made an appeal to the Minister seeking an immediate decision in this regard. Earlier, the Nanganur Mandal Parisath under the Siddipet Constituency also passed a resolution during the Mandal Parishat meeting favouring 12-hour electricity supply to farm sector.