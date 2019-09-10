Plea to stop immersing Ganesh idols at Ameenpur lake

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Sangareddy: Despite declaring the Ameenpur lake as Bio-diversity Heritage Lake, some people are immersing idols during the Ganesh Chaturdhi every year, which is turning out to be dangerous to the birds and polluting the water body.

Ameenpur Lake located in Sanagreddy district was declared as a Bio-diversity lake sometime ago and district administration has initiated measures for conservation of Avifaunal Diversity at the lake by building islands in the middle of the water body and also installing a number of nesting stands.

However, Ganesh idols immersed last year were seen intact even on July 29, 2019. Since the residents were also dumping the puja material in the water body unaware of the danger it posed to birds and other species living in the water. The birders have noticed birds struggling with the discarded waste in the water bodies. Hyderabad Birding Pals and Telangana State Special Protection Force has been working hard to keep the water body clean and besides initiating several measures for conservation of avifaunal diversity

Speaking to Telangana Today, Pradeep Nair, founder Animal Warriors Conservation Society, said that the Puja material and ropes would pose a grave danger to birds and fish. He further added that the discarded ropes, threads can claim the lives of the birds.

He urged the district administration to keep vigil at the lakes like Ameenpur to prevent the immersion of Ganesh idols and Puja material. Another birder, Dasari Vijay observed that devotees should not dump any puja material in any of the water bodies.

He further added that there should be a mechanism in place to prevent the dumping in water bodies.

