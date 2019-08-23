Plea to streamline functioning of health centres in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has urged the State government to streamline the functioning of health centres in the State with adequate budgetary support.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Friday, PAV State general secretary T Kameswara Rao recalled that in August 2017, as many as 212 primary health centers in urban areas were handed over to Dhanush and Apollo for running them and the term of contract with Dhanush and Apollo is due to expire by August end.

“Prior to handing over these health centers to the private entities, the government was spending an amount of Rs. 1,14,000 per month per health center. But, after handing over them to these private agencies, the expenditure was increased to Rs. 4,20,000 since 2017,” he pointed out.

In this context, he referred to a survey conducted by an independent agency that highlighted the fact that in States like Kerala,Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the urban health centers are efficiently run by providing health care services at an expenditure even lesser than what is being spent now by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

