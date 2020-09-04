Please don’t come if you have symptoms: Pocharam tells legislators

He also urged everyone to understand the importance of the Monsoon session which is being called for during the pandemic and utilise the session to highlight problems of the people.

Hyderabad: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday urged legislators, officials, media and police personnel and others not to enter the premises of the State Legislature even if they have an iota of doubt about their health condition in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please don’t come if you are suffering from high fever, low oxygen levels or breathlessness. Seek medical advice and home quarantine yourself. Please don’t attend any function or gathering after attending the session. Restrict your movement to home and Assembly or Council,” the Speaker advised, adding that he had already undergone the test and had tested negative thrice so far. He said that every legislator will be handed over a kit containing sanitiser, an oximeter and masks.

He also urged everyone to understand the importance of the Monsoon session which is being called for during the pandemic and utilise the session to highlight problems of the people. “Even though the media point is closed, we will ensure that the opposition is given ample time inside the house to highlight their points of view,” he said, adding that issues such as retaining or cancelling zero hour will be taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on the first day of the session.

Media not allowed inside lobbies

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said the press will be able to watch the proceedings from galleries as no visitor will be allowed following the extraordinary circumstances that warrants physical distancing. Similarly, the media will not be allowed inside the lobbies. He said that only two reporters from each media house will be allowed to cover the proceedings, one for Assembly and the other for Council.

“We are also looking into the feasibility of bringing in an OB (Outside Broadcasting) van to provide live proceedings to all channels so that they do not have to park their OB vans inside the premises, just to avoid crowd,” Vemula Prashanth Reddy said. He made it clear that all that the government was doing was not to restrict dissemination of information, but to restrict the spread of Covid-19. “All efforts will be made to supply all necessary information to the media using every possible technology,” he added.

