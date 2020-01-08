Pleased we’ve lived up to KTR’s expectations: Anand Mahindra

By | Published: 1:14 am 1:29 am

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said he was pleased that his company had lived up to the expectations of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao after the latter formally inaugurated Tech Mahindra campus in Warangal.

“I remember when, at Davos, KTR urged CP Gurnani to establish this campus. I am so pleased we have lived up to his expectations…” Anand Mahindra tweeted in response to Rama Rao’s tweet on Sunday about his excitement over the inauguration of the Tech Mahindra centre in Warangal.

I remember when, at Davos, @KTRTRS urged @C_P_Gurnani to establish this campus. I am so pleased we have lived up to his expectations… https://t.co/473LCU7F92 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 7, 2020



The Minister responded to the chairman’s tweet with a picture of the meeting he had with Anand and Gurnani. “This was the meeting back in January 2018, where you had agreed to set up a centre in Warangal,” Rama Rao wrote.

