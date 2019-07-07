Plethora of choices for students this year

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:42 pm

Hyderabad: College students have already started putting a full stop to their vacation mode as educational institutions reopen in Telangana. Certainly, the students are not rejoicing about the re-opening as no more sleeping late and binge watching sitcoms.

Now is the time to dust those shelves, pick up the books, get the study schedule back on track and get proper sleep to stay attentive in the classrooms.

While the degree colleges have commenced the classwork for 2019-20, the engineering and other professional colleges are likely to begin first year academic session next month.

This academic year is going to be an exciting one as several eningeering colleges introduced new courses to cater interests of students. Some unique courses like artificial intelligence, computer science and business systems, computer engineering, are on offer for students who wish to make a career in the emerging technologies.

Apart from engineering, courses like political science, geography, history, economics and commerce too have a plethora of opportunities.

Nowadays, law, journalism, fashion designing, hotel management are some of the top courses that students are opting for after finishing Class XII.

Recent additions to this list are courses like design and animation, wherein students can pursue a career using their creative skills.

“I am planning to take up law as I want to be a part of the country’s legal system,” said Soumya, a student of Class XII.

Not just enrolling in the courses, students need to acquire expertise so as to get placed in the top companies during the campus placement drive.

“All the students from my batch are excited to come back to college even though we know that the studies this year are going to tougher than the previous one,” said Bhavana from St. Peter’s Engineering College, Hyderabad.

Of course, all students will be counting days for their next vacation, but until then it’s time to start burning the midnight oil.

