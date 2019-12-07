Plogging run by Defence personnel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Hyderabad: To create awareness amongst personnel and their family members against plastic waste and its harmful effects, Swachhta Pakhwara is being observed at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal from December 1 to 15.

In line with the action plan of the Ministry of Defence, a plogging drive was also organised at the academy on Saturday. The event commenced with singing of the Swachhta anthem followed by picking of plastic waste while jogging in the academy. The entire personnel of AFA participated in the drive to contribute their bit in making the academy free from the menace of plastic waste. Covering a distance of around 3 km, the participants collected plastic wastes from in and around the domestic area, shopping complex and office areas, a press release said.

Swachhta Pakhwara observed by Army school

At the Army Public School, RK Puram, around 2,000 students participated in a plogging drive. The school took up the initiative against the use of plastic and declared its premises as a ‘No Plastic Zone’.

As part of Swachtra Pakhwara, an estimated 3,000 cadets and 82 officers and personnel of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana NCC Directorate also raised slogans to avoid use of plastic and ensure a green and clean environment to all. While cadets of Hyderabad Group commenced plogging from Reservation Counter opposite Sanjeevaiah Park, the Secunderabad Group cadets started their plogging run from the Tank Bund area, according to a press release.

