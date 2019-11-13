Plucky mason from Karimnagar cracks Group-II examination

By | Published: 12:26 am

Karimnagar: Despite rigorous preparation for years together, a majority of unemployed youths fail to get through competitive examinations and land jobs. However, a mason in the district created history of sorts by cracking the Group-II examination and landed a deputy tahsildar’s job.

Though it is not easy to prepare for competitive exams and simultaneously work on a daily basis, the 32-year-old youth realised his dream of becoming a deputy tahsildar by studying 12 hours a day. This is the success story of Kola Chandramohan, a resident of Ullampalli, a tiny village in Chigurumamidi mandal, who works as a mason in the surrounding villages to keep his family expenses going.

Chandramohan, who took Group-II coaching in 2013 in Hyderabad, stopped preparation after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and returned to his native village. He again started preparation a few months before the Group-II notification was released and cracked the examination in the first attempt.

Post-graduate

After completing his schooling from Zilla Parishad High School, Bommenapalli, Chigurumamidi mandal, Chandramohan pursued Intermediate in APRJC, Rukmapur of Choppadandi mandal. He pursued graduation in SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar.

An M.Sc (Botany) graduate, Chandramohan was forced to work as a mason work after the death of his parents mother, Rajavva (2011), and father Yellaiah (2013).

Besides cultivating crops in one acre of land owned by the family, he works as a mason to run his family and also support the education of his brother Muralimohan and sister Pushpalatha. While Muralimohan completed B.Tech, Pushpalath pursued M Pharmacy.

Sharing his success story with Telangana Today, Chandramohan said he used to study two hours every day in the morning before going to work and at night after returning from work.

A month before the release of notification, he stopped working and began rigorous preparation. Every day, he studied 12 hours for four months to achieve the target, he said.

Chandramohan, who is planning to make his brother and sister appear for Civil Service examinations, intends to appear for Group-I examination now.

