PM award likely for Warangal Rural

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Warangal Rural: Warangal Rural district is likely to win the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, 2020. Three districts — Warangal Rural from the State, Wayanad from Kerala, and Belgaum from Karnataka — were shortlisted for the award.

The Union government instituted a scheme in 2006 — “The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration” — to acknowledge, recognise and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts/organisations of the Central and State governments. The scheme was restructured in 2014 to recognise the performance of District Collectors in priority programmes, innovations and aspirational districts. The scheme was restructured again in 2020 to recognise the performance of District Collectors towards economic development of the district.

According to the Director of Housing and Urban Development, Government of India (GoI), Yogedhar Singh, who held a video conference with Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha on Friday, a total of 12 districts were selected in the first screening. In the second screening, the number reduced to five and in the third, to three.

“There will be another screening and enquiry by the Cabinet Secretary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award on September 31 to the three districts,” a press release by the District Collector said.

Meanwhile, Haritha said Rs 2,339.92 crore loans were given to the agriculture sector against the target of Rs 2,495.45 crore from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020, in the district. “For the industrial sector, Rs 735.55 crore was given against the target of Rs 903.53 crore,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .