PM congratulates Dutee Chand on winning gold in World Universiade

The 23-year-old won the 100m dash event at Napoli in Italy and clocked 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish.

By Author  |  Published: 10th Jul 2019  5:04 pm
Narendra Modi
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Dutee Chand for becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold in the World Universiade.

“Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved gold …You make India proud,” he tweeted.

