PM has shown Pak its place by removing Art 370: Amit Shah

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Jamtara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown Pakistan its place by abrogating the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and has also shown to the world that Kashmir is an inalienable part of India.

“No one can raise an eye on Kashmir now,” Shah said.

Amit Shah was in Jharkhand’s Jamtara where he flagged off the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

During his address he attacked the Congress and said: “BJP always maintained that Article 370 is against the unity and integrity of India, but Congress has always opposed our stand.”

“Modiji took a bold decision and removed this article. Such matters need to be looked into by rising above party and vote bank politics,” he said.

“When the country’s interests are in question, we don’t get bogged down by party politics. We have always stood strong with the government when the matter is of the nation’s security and integrity. Rahul Gandhi must clear the Congress stand on such issues,” he asserted.

Shah said: “When we go for surgical strike, Rahul Gandhi opposed it. When we go for airstrike, he asks for evidence. He should tell the people of the country which direction he wants to take.”

On Jharkhand, he said the state is developing at a fast pace through the efforts of the Raghubar Das-led BJP government.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the state. Jharkhand is the biggest repository of mineral wealth in the country,” he said.

Shah appealed to the people to bring the BJP back to power in the state in the upcoming elections to keep the fast paced development going on in Jharkhand.