By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: A sum of Rs 152 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 7.6 lakh farmers as part of the second phase remittances under PM-Kisan scheme. The Centre transferred Rs 118.20 crore to 5.9 lakh farmers in the first phase.

Data pertaining to 20.35 lakh farmers in the State has been uploaded by the Agriculture Department, facilitating easy disbursal of the PM-Kisan assistance.