PM Modi appreciates Putin’s Far East vision

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is “very impressed” with President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the development of Russia’s Far East region and expressed confidence that the “professionalism” of the Indian diaspora will help in the speedy development of the region, blessed with abundant natural resources.

The prime minister also paid tributes to the hard work and courage of the people living in the Far East who he said “have turned the frozen land into a flower bed”.

The climate in the Far East, beyond the Arctic Circle, is extremely harsh. The winter lasts nearly nine months, snow covers the ground almost all year round, and the seacoasts are icy even in summer.

Addressing the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum here, Modi said, “Putin’s interest in the Far East and his vision for the development of the region have opened a lot of opportunities for India.”

Putin’s visionary ideas, the prime minister said, have not only opened routes for investment in the region, but also focussed on developing the social sector.

“I am very impressed with his vision and also share it. India wants to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Russia to engage in the development of the Far East,” he said.

Modi expressed confidence that the Indian diaspora will make an active contribution towards the region’s progress.

“Indian companies and industrialists have contributed to wealth creation and development of various sectors worldwide. Indian diaspora has always respected local culture and sentiments. I am sure the money, talent and professionalism of Indians will help in bringing speedy development in the region,” he said.

On Wednesday, India and Russia issued a joint statement in which both sides said that they look forward to explore cooperation on temporary placement of skilled manpower from India to Far East Russia.

According to official figures, the Far East region, which is spread across an area of 6,952,555 sq km, has a population of 8.1 million.

Putin has announced the development of the Far East as the “national priority for the 21st century”.

“Through his holistic approach, Putin is trying to bring all-round development in the region — be it economy or education, health or sports, culture or communication,” Modi said.

He said he is impressed by the diversity and technical advancement in the Far East and feel that the region provides an enormous economic opportunity to India.

Hailing the hard work and courage of people living in Russia’s Far East, Modi said, “People living in Far East have overcome the challenges of natures through their sheer hardwork, courage and innovation. There are no sectors where they have not got success.”

“The Far East people have turned the frozen land into a flower bed and created the base of a golden future,” he said.

The prime minister said India and Russia’s Far East have enjoyed close ties for ages.

“India is the first country to open its consulate in Vladivostok. During the era of the Soviet Union, Vladivostok had opened its doors for India at a time when the area was restricted for foreigners. During that time, goods for defence and other development used to reach India through Vladivostok,” he said.

That partnership, Modi said, is now deepening its roots further.

“India has invested in the sectors of energy and other natural resources, like diamonds, in the Far East. Indian investment in Sakhalin oil fields is an example of our successful business partnership in the region,” he said.