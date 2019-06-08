PM Modi arrives in Kerala’s Thrissur

By | Published: 12:06 pm

Thrissur: Clad in a white ‘mundu’ paired with a half-sleeved shirt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thrissur on Saturday. He reached the city by helicopter after he arrived in Kochi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Prime Minister offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, after which he is expected to address BJP workers for the first time in Kerala after his astounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister will later proceed for his visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to be Sri Lanka.

The foreign engagements will be the first to be undertaken by him after coming back to power for a second term. Modi’s visit to Kerala comes at a time when Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in the state.

In the recently concluded polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala while the BJP drew a blank.