PM Modi calls for increasing share of renewable energy

By | Published: 10:03 am

New York: To mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for increasing the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix during the India-Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) Leaders’ Meeting held on the sidelines of the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly here.

He also announced the allocation of USD 12 million grant (USD 1 million to each PSIDS) towards the implementation of high impact developmental project in the area of their choice.

“In addition, a concessional Line of Credit of USD 150 Million which can be availed by the PSIDS for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate-related projects based on each country’s requirement was announced,” said the release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

This is the first time Prime Minister has met the leaders of the PSIDS on the margins of UNGA in plurilateral format. The leaders deliberated on a wide range of issues including sharing of development experiences for the attainment of SDGs, enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, joining the newly launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, capacity building, implementation of projects under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and a roadmap for future India-PSIDS cooperation, read the release.

It also added that during the first and second editions of the FIPIC summits in Fiji (2015) and Jaipur (2016), PM Modi expressed India’s desire to be a close partner of the Pacific Island nations and its readiness to work closely to advance their developmental agenda. The Prime Minister also emphasised that India and the PSIDS have shared values and a shared future. Moreover, he highlighted the need for development policies to be inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to empowerment and improvement of the quality of people’s lives.

“India is equally committed to tackling the impact of climate change and supports efforts of the PSIDs to achieve their developmental goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance,” PM Modi said. Adding that PM Modi has offered to organize a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under ‘India for Humanity’ programme, the press release further stated that the Prime Minister also announced a Distinguished Visitors Programme under which eminent persons from these countries can visit India.

“India would also welcome the visit of a Parliamentarian delegation from the PICs to India. To continue High-Level engagement, PM extended an invitation to all the leaders for the 3rd FIPIC Summit to be held in Port Moresby in the first half of 2020,” read the release. The meeting was attended by the Heads of delegation of Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Republic of Palau, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Republic of Vanuatu.