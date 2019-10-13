PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis

By | Published: 4:54 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis and said Indian Navy personnel, who are there on a scheduled visit, would be happy to assist in rescue operations.

He exuded confidence that preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people would be able to address the aftermath of the calamity effectively and quickly.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday and moved north, triggering severe floods. It has left at least 19 people dead and over 100 injured. More than a dozen people are missing.

“I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity,” Modi said in a series of tweets in Japanese and English.

He said he is sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who he described as his friend, would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly.

“India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately,” Modi tweeted.