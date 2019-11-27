PM Modi congratulate team ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C47

By | Published: 12:45 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nanosatellites.

“I heartily congratulate the entire @isro team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA,” tweeted Narendra Modi.

“The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud!” he said in his subsequent tweet. ISRO on Wednesday injected Cartosat-3 spacecraft and 13 commercial satellites successfully into their designated orbits.

“#PSLV-C47 successfully injects #Cartosat3 spacecraft into orbit,” tweeted the space agency.

“13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits #PSLVC47,” it said in its subsequent tweet.

“I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions,” said ISRO chief K Sivan.

ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.