PM Modi expresses anguish over death of RSS ideologue Parameswaran

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran, calling him “a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata” who devoted his life to “Indias cultural awakening”.

“Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to Indias cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable!” Modi tweeted.

“An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Parameswaran, one of the senior-most ‘pracharaks’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, Sangh Parivar sources said.