PM Modi to feature on Man vs Wild on August 12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of Man vs Wild, the popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12.

The programme, aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change, will be aired at 9 p.m.

The programme can be seen by viewers in 180 countries. Adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, will appear in the programme along with Modi.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

Grylls also posted a short video of the promos of the programme.

The announcement comes on the occasion of International Tigers Day, celebrated each year on July 29.