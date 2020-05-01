PM Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on statehood day

By | Published: 11:59 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two states, saying they have contributed to the development of the country.

He said people of Gujarat have made special contributions in many fields. Gujarat has touched new peaks of achievements, he said in a tweet in Gujarati.

“… Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat,” Modi, who hails from Gujarat, said.

ગુજરાતની જનતાને રાજ્યના સ્થાપના દિવસની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છાઓ ! ગુજરાતની પ્રજા પુરુષાર્થ માટે જાણીતી છે. ગુજરાતીઓએ ઘણાં બધાં ક્ષેત્રોમાં વિશેષ યોગદાન આપ્યું છે. ગુજરાત સદૈવ સિદ્ધિઓનાં નવાં શિખરો સર કરતું રહે એવી મનોકામના… જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020



The prime minister said India is proud of Maharashtra’s significant contribution to the country’s development.

“I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state,” he said in another tweet in Marathi.

“Jai Maharashtra,” the prime minister said.

महाराष्ट्र दिनानिमित्त महाराष्ट्र राज्यातल्या बंधू- भगिनींना माझ्या शुभेच्छा. देशाच्या जडणघडणीतील महाराष्ट्राच्या भरीव योगदानाचा भारताला अभिमान आहे. येणाऱ्या काळात राज्याच्या प्रगती आणि संपन्नतेसाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो. जय महाराष्ट्र ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020



Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.