PM Modi hails US President Trump’s decision to join Houston event

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme.

By Author  |  Published: 16th Sep 2019  11:26 am
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the “special gesture” of US President Donald Trump to join a community programme at Houston signifies special friendship between the two countries.

The programme will be held on September 22 in Houston.