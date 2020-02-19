PM Modi opening doors of ‘Incredible India’ to foreign leaders

By | Published: 3:56 pm

New Delhi: During his maiden visit to India next week, US President Donald Trump will tour the country’s first heritage city, Ahmedabad, where he is scheduled to address an event at the grand Motera Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.

Preparations are underway to welcome the American President in the historic city known for its rich architectural heritage of the 15th century.

It is not the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a world leader in a city other than New Delhi and Agra. Not confining his diplomacy to the national capital, PM Modi has opened the doors of ‘Incredible India’ to the world.

In the recent past, the prime minister hosted Japanese President Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad, where the two Asian leaders visited the Sabarmati Ashram and Sidi Saiyyed Mosque.

In 2018, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on a visit to India, was also hosted in Ahmedabad.

Last year in October, Prime Minister Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coastal town of Mamallapuram, which known for ancient temples and monuments.

Xi and Modi discussed wide range of issues against the backdrop of the beautifully illuminated shore temple.

The Prime Minister took President Xi on a guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas and the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram. He also hosted the Chinese president over dinner and for lunch the next day.

During the last six years, various world leaders had the first-hand experience of India’s cultural and geographical diversity. They also witnessed historical and architectural masterpieces.

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron had visited the ancient city of Kashi during his visit to India. Macron visited various ghats and also took a boat ride on the Ganga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the same year, PM Modi had hosted Macron’s predecessor, Hollande in Chandigarh, where they visited the Rock Garden.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was welcomed in Varanasi In January last year for the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas program.

In 2018, Prime Minister Modi hosted First Lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook. Kim then visited Ayodhya, where she was the Chief Guest at the Deepotsav event organized by the Uttar Pradesh government.

She also led the ground-breaking ceremony for the new memorial of Queen Suriratna (Huh Hwang-ok) in Ayodhya that day.

During the first tenure of the Modi government, various world leaders halted in Indian cities, giving a shot in the arm to their ties with India.

In her visit to India in 2015, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Bosch Research Centre in Bengaluru.

In July 2018, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Modi visited Noida to inaugurate the world’s biggest mobile factory. The two leaders took a ride in the Delhi Metro to reach the satellite city of the national capital.

“Indispensable partner in our “Act East” strategy!” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had tweeted on the visit of the South Korean president.

However, there had been occasions when Modi did not accompany the visiting dignitaries but the leaders were hosted in various other cities of the country, cementing the trade and cultural relations with India.

Several European Heads of States, including Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden and the deputy premier of Poland, attended the Make In India Week in Mumbai in 2016.

In the same year, Trudeau arrived in India on a week-long visit accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien and a delegation of ministers.

Trudeau’s family had visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Taj Mahal and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.