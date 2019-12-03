PM Modi pays tribute to Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary

By | Published: 1:17 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India’s first president Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution in framing of the Constitution.

Prasad was born on this day in 1884 in Ziradei, Bengal Presidency (present-day Bihar).

“He (Rajendra Prasad) played a very active role in the freedom movement, and also made a special contribution in the framing of the Constitution,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने आजादी के आंदोलन में अत्यंत सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई, साथ ही संविधान के निर्माण में भी विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। विनम्रता और विद्वता से भरा उनका व्यक्तित्व देशवासियों को सदा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2019

He said Prasad’s humility and erudition will always inspire the countrymen.