PM Modi pays tributes to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary

By | Published: 10:15 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India’s development.

The prime minister also shared a document from 1945 to highlight the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Patnaik was an accomplished aviator.

“Remembering Biju Babu on his jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence,” Modi tweeted.

Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence. Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/XLEjzOFEiQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2020

He said Patnaik worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.