PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

By | Published: 10:58 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 69th death anniversary.

“Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Punyatithi. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation,” Modi tweeted.

Patel, who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

Known as the Ironman of India, Patel had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in the country.