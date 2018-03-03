PM Modi, Quang discuss ways to enhance cooperation in defense, trade

The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

By Author   |   Published: 3rd Mar 2018   2:17 pm
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang to Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Saturday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key areas of defence and trade.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Vietnamese president.

Their discussions focused on steps to further strengthen country’s comprehensive strategic partnership by expanding cooperation across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Quang was also given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“PM @narendramodi welcomes Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on his first State visit to India at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. India and Vietnam enjoy warm and cordial relationship with common roots in history. #ActEastPolicy,” Kumar tweeted.


