PM Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid their tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his tribute to the late Prime Minister.

“I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today”, Singh wrote on Twitter. Earlier today, key Congress leaders including party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former prime minister Manmohan Singh among others visited Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial at ‘Veer Bhoomi’ and paid tribute to the deceased leader.

Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary is being commemorated by Congress with a number of events planned for the whole week. Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated that the whole week will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by drawing the country’s attention towards his incredible achievements.

Party office-bearers have also instructed all party units to commemorate the day with prayer meetings and floral tributes along with social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, and conferences. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.