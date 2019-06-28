PM Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

By | Published: 2:35 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister late PV Narasimha Rao on his 98th birth anniversary and called him a “veteran administrator” who “led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history.” Modi also applauded Rao for his leadership and for taking steps which contributed to the progress of the nation.

“Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. He will be remembered for taking pioneering steps that contributed to national progress,” Modi tweeted.

Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, assumed office in June 1991 and stayed in power till May 1996. He is credited with bringing many economic reforms in the country particularly for dismantling the License Raj in the country.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 14th edition of G20 summit. He will hold numerous bilaterals and pull-asides with world leaders participating in the summit.