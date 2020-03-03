PM Modi to give away social media accounts to inspiring women

By | Published: 2:35 pm

New Delhi: A day after he kicked up a storm by hinting at quitting social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will give away his accounts to inspirational women and detailed how those wishing to “take-over” his profiles can participate in the draw.

“This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

International Women’s Day will be celebrated on March 8 across the globe.

Modi has called upon people to share stories of “inspiring women” who have made a difference in their spheres of life.

He urged people to share stories of inspiring women and tweet or post it on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram with #SheInspiresUs.

People can also shoot a video and post it on YouTube using #SheInspiresUs The selected entries will get a chance to share their thoughts and ideas with the world through the Prime Minister’s social media accounts.

The Prime Minister has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 35.2 million on Instagram, 44 million on Facebook and 4.52 million on YouTube.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”