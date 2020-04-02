PM Modi to share video message on Friday morning

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people of the country on Friday.
“At 9 am tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians,” Modi said in a tweet.
कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा।
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.
He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
In his last address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.