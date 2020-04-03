PM Modi to share video message with nation today at 9 am

By | Published: 9:08 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people today at 9 am.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Prime Minister informed: “At 9 am tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.” On Thursday, he had interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last “Mann Ki Baat” on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. “My conscience says you will forgive me,” he had said.