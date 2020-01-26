PM Modi, Union ministers greet people on Republic Day

By | Published: 9:44 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

“Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

The prime minister was joined by Union ministers in wishing people on the micro-blogging site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day”.

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all related to the education sector.”

गणतंत्र दिवस के पावन अवसर पर मैं सभी विद्यार्थियों, अभिभावकों और शिक्षा जगत से जुड़े समस्त लोगों को हार्दिक बधाई देता हूं ।#RepublicDay#RepublicDayIndia — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 26, 2020

“Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. #RepublicDay #Indian”.