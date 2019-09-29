PM Modi urges citizens to participate in plogging run on Oct 2

By | Published: 1:46 pm

New Delhi: The government will be organising several two-km-long runs to promote plogging across the country starting October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He also urged people to participate in these events in which runners will be collecting litter.

Union Sports Ministry will be organising ‘Fit India Plogging Run’ for two kilometres from October 2, Modi said during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

“We would be jogging for two kilometres while collecting litter in a bag. With this, we will not only be taking care of our health but also that of the mother earth,” he said.

The Prime Minister said plogging, an activity which includes jogging with picking up litter, does not only creates awareness about fitness but also about cleanliness.

He also said that public participation in the event would help India make free of single-use plastic. “I have full faith that if 130 crore countrymen take a foot forward in this direction, our country will strive 130 feet towards being free from single-use plastic.”