PM Modi wishes Boris Johnson on his re-election as British PM

By Author  |  Published: 19th Dec 2019  1:31 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with British counterpart Boris Johnson (left)

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to his British counterpart Boris Johnson that his re-election to the top post reflected the fate reposed by the people of the UK in him and his Conservative Party.

Modi conveyed this over a telephonic conversation with Johnson.

Johnson on his part thanked the PM Modi for his wishes and expressed his commitment to further strengthen India-UK ties, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Johnson to visit India at his early convenience. The invitation was accepted, the statement added.