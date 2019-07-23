PM must tell what transpired in the meeting between him and POTUS: Rahul Gandhi

By | Published: 2:56 pm

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the country what transpired in the meeting between him and US President Donald Trump at the recent G20 Summit in Osaka after the External Affairs Ministry denied Trump’s claim that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

“President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.