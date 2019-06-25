PM , Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath salute people who resisted Emergency

By | Published: 10:43 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all “those greats” who resisted the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 and said democracy had prevailed over authoritarianism.

India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset. pic.twitter.com/vUS6HYPbT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2019

BJP’s working President JP Nadda said in a tweet that the Emergency period was a “black blot”.

वर्ष 1975 में, आज के दिन निहित राजनीतिक स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के लिए तत्कालीन सरकार द्वारा की गयी आपातकाल की घोषणा, भारत के महान लोकतंत्र पर काला धब्बा है।

मैं नमन करता हूँ, उन सत्याग्रहियों को जिन्होंने मज़बूती से इस अंधकाल में लोकतंत्र की आग को जलाये रखा था। pic.twitter.com/W9F8Q27ikE — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2019

“In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front” he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to highlight how it was one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country.

The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity our institutions and the Constitution. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 25, 2019

“On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights.

“Lakhs of patriots suffered to re-establish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers,” he tweeted.

1975 में आज ही के दिन मात्र अपने राजनीतिक हितों के लिए देश के लोकतंत्र की हत्या की गयी। देशवासियों से उनके मूलभूत अधिकार छीन लिए गए, अखबारों पर ताले लगा दिए गए। लाखों राष्ट्रभक्तों ने लोकतंत्र को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए अनेकों यातनाएं सहीं। मैं उन सभी सेनानियों को नमन करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/XzRc4vEdJS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2019

Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.