PM speaks to Mamata over cyclone Bulbul, assures assistance

By | Published: 11:57 am

New Delhi: A day after cyclone Bulbul wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stock of the situation.

In the telephonic conversation, Modi assured Banerjee of all possible assistance from the Central government. “Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul.. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the situation elsewhere in eastern India, where the cyclone conditions and heavy rains have caused massive damage of crop and property.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister announced that her administration rescued 1,64,315 persons from the low lying areas in the coastal districts and at least 75 passengers of a cruise ship in the Bay of Bengal while severe cyclone Bulbul raged on Saturday.

She said there was no report of any human casualty in the coastal districts. Banerjee said a major part of the cyclone had crossed the state and appealed to the people not to venture outdoors till the situation stabilises completely.