PMS Alwal: Teachers’ Day celebrated with fun, frolic and fanfare

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated it’s virtual Teachers’ Day with much enthusiasm.Prefect Council along with teachers Nuru and Daina organised special programmes like dance, singing, playing different games with our teachers besides other fun activities. The Prefect Council of class XII was divided into five committees to run the show smoothly. Students were excited to showcase their talent virtually. The previous day (Sept. 4) was a self-governing day for students of class 12. They were allotted different sections of lower classes to teach something new and experience the art of teaching for a while.

Teachers were thrilled to see their students perform on some 90s hits like hawa-hawai. Students exhibited their talent in various forms like dancing, beatboxing, skits, singing, video editing and much more. Programme hosts for the afternoon session were the head boy and head girl, Palash and Sukhjeet. They made the event seem like a radio show and played the roles of radio jockeys to keep the crowd entertained. The students also planned various games for teachers. It was a fun and interactive activity. Our teachers also showcased their talents during the session.

At the end of programme, students planned a surprise in which they showed all the pretty and glowing faces of their teachers when they were young.

The significance of this day is ever-evolving, including taking lessons from life and making your experiences with the teachers you needed to shape you into who you become. For school students, the day also means getting roses, chocolates, gifts including handmade cards to profess their affection for their favourite teachers.

