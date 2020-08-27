PMS Bowenpally: At music fete, children sing their heart out

By | Published: 7:33 pm

An inter-house virtual solo singing competition for the students of Grade VII students was conducted recently to promote solo singing and motivate students to take interest in it. The theme of the competition was patriotism. The melodious songs pulled the heartstrings of the audience. Students showcased a sense of pride, self-esteem and self-confidence as a result of the competition.

Young maestros who took part in the competition made the competition a great success. They sang to their level best. The winners were well appreciated by the judges.The competition aimed to bring out the hidden talent of the students. Judges at the event praised the young participants for their performance and added that pursuing music as a passion and as a career has great pastures in the field.

Winners of the competition are as follows- First prize was shared by Sai Srived-Godavari House, Anvitha- Ganga House; second prize was bagged by Tanush Banerjee-Godavari House, third prize was won by Pavani- Krishna House. Consolation prizes went to Arya- Cauvery House and Snehitha- Godavari House. Special Appreciation prize went to Treya- Cauvery House and Trisha- Godavari House.

