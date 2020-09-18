PMS Bowenpally: Awareness talk on World Alzheimer’s Day organised

The message for World Alzheimer’s Day was well conveyed by students.

PMS Bowenpally organised a virtual session to mark World Alzheimer’s Day recently. It is celebrated to promote awareness of Alzheimer’s disease slowly spreading over the world. Students of class XII took the initiative to present an assembly on World Alzheimer’s day to spread awareness among the students on this cognitive impairment.

The assembly included a thought, theme and a poem by Rayyan, Khushi, Amukta and Maatrika respectively. To lay emphasis, a presentation was also put forth by another student Vineet. “Alzheimer’s person can’t help their condition, our adaptation can only help them.” Remembering this, World Alzheimer’s Day every year on September 21.

The assembly helped students in gaining a deep understanding of what is Alzheimer’s disease is and how to care for people suffering from dementia. The message for World Alzheimer’s Day was well conveyed by students.

